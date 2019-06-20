Home World

China hopes India won't be influenced by US on Huawei

The US has also reportedly told India that it would take punitive actions against Indian companies found supplying American origin products.

Published: 20th June 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 03:16 PM

huawei

The logo of the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is seen outside its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

BEIJING: China on Thursday hoped India won't be influenced by the US and take an independent judgment on Huawei after Washington told New Delhi that it would act against Indian firms found supplying American origin products to the Chinese telecom giant.

The world's largest telecom maker has found itself at the centre of US-China damaging trade war. Washington has forbidden the American companies to share technology and equipment with the Chinese company who it accuses of spying for Beijing.

"China always asks Chinese businesses to abide by the laws and regulations in the foreign countries they operate and to do business in accordance with the law. But we firmly oppose any other country exercising unilateral sanctions based on its domestic laws," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said here.

"We also oppose using security as a casual phrase to abuse export control," he added. After the US' warning, India's Foreign Ministry asked for the inputs from various government departments including the telecom.

Earlier this month, India's Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said India has its security concerns over allowing Huawei to participate in the 5G network trial for 5G services.

"I believe more and more people and countries have expressed their unbiased attitude concerning Huawei's participation in the 5G buildup and we hope India will make an independent judgement and provide a fair, unbiased and non-discriminatory environment to the Chinese businesses for mutual benefit," Lu said.

India is an an important market for Huawei which already has its biggest research and development centre in Bengaluru. The company is keen to provide 5G network services and is hopeful of being allowed to participate in the trial.

However, the controversies surrounding the South China-based company, especially the accusation of espionage for the Chinese government, seem to have worried New Delhi that shares tense relations with Beijing.

Huawei, which is also the world's second-largest smartphone maker, was founded and is run by Ren Zhengfei who formerly served in China's People's Liberation Army.

The private firm has been accused of sharing foreign data from other countries with the Chinese government, a charge denied by both Beijing and Huawei.

TAGS
US China India Huawei
