Imran Khan attributes Rabindranath Tagore's quote to Khalil Jibran, Twitterati tear him apart

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was mercilessly trolled Wednesday for wrongly attributing a famous quote of Indian poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to Lebanese-American poet Khalil Gibran.

Khan, 66, took to share an inspirational quote which goes as "I slept and dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy".

The Prime Minister captioned the quote, saying "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words cited below, get to live a life of contentment".

Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment. pic.twitter.com/BdmIdqGxeL — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 19 June 2019

The tweet garnered 23,000 likes and was retweeted over 5,000 times, while more than 2,000 people commented on it.

But the netizens were quick to pick the Prime Minister's mistake and started making fun of him.

Most of the Twitter users teased Khan for his poor knowledge and asked him to confirm things before going public.

Its Rabindranath Tagore not khalil Gibran pic.twitter.com/kBdz6NECDf — Javed Mangrio (@javedmangrio) 19 June 2019

Idiot, these are Rabindranath Tagore's words, not Khalil Jibran's.



Not every whatsapp message to be relayed to the world without confirmation. Now you should have known about the authenticity of whatsapp messages you receive. — Majid Ur Rehman (@majidurrehman) 19 June 2019

Hey dumb head these are Tagore's line you fool pic.twitter.com/z9mXRMeGC3 — Scarface (@al_kameeno) 19 June 2019

The quote is of Rabindranath Tagore. Pakistan is trying every single thing to disown Indian National Heroes. Mr. Jinnah would be smiling today. — Harshil Mehta (@Harshil_S_Mehta) 19 June 2019

Not his fault. Oxford didn't teach him that! — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) 19 June 2019

Not his fault. Oxford didn't teach him that! — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) 19 June 2019

Rabindranath Tagore be like pic.twitter.com/rpZHg8cRB4 — jack (@jacks_sparrrow) 19 June 2019