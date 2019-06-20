Home World

Indian man in Singapore jailed for defaulting on compulsory National Service for 5 yrs

The National Service (NS) is compulsory for male Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) who are above 18 years of age.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An Indian national, who is a permanent resident of Singapore, was on Thursday sentenced to 10 weeks in jail by a court for defaulting on his compulsory National Service (NS) for more than five years and remaining outside the country without valid exit permit.

The National Service (NS) is compulsory for male Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) who are above 18 years of age.

Thirumal Pavithran, 25, failed to register on time for the NS and defaulted on his NS obligations while completing his secondary and university education in India for over five years.

The total period of time that he spent outside Singapore was five years, seven months and 16 days.

Thirumal, who finished serving NS last month, pleaded guilty to four charges under the Enlistment Act, the Channel News Asia reported.

He was born in India and became a permanent resident of Singapore in June 1997, when he was three years old.

Thirumal studied in primary and secondary schools in Singapore from 2001 to 2009 but left for India to continue his studies in May 2009.

In November 2010, he became subject to the Enlistment Act.

He completed his university education in India in June 2016 and returned to Singapore and reported to the Central Manpower Branch.

Thirumal enlisted into full-time NS and completed his full-time service in May.

Thirumal, who was unrepresented, told District Judge John Ng in mitigation that he thought he was only liable for NS from the age of 18.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse," said the judge.

The Ministry of Defence had said in a statement in May, when Thirumal was charged, that it takes a firm stand against those who commit offences under the Enlistment Act.

"All male Singapore citizens and permanent residents have a duty to serve NS," it said.

"If we allow Singapore citizens or PRs who are overseas to evade NS or to choose when they want to serve NS, we are not being fair to the vast majority of our national servicemen who serve their country dutifully, and the institution of NS will be undermined," it said.

For failing to fulfil his liabilities under the Enlistment Act, Thirumal could have been jailed for up to three years and a fine maximum of SGD10,000, or both.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Service permanent residents Singapore Indian man in Singapore
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp