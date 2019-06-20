Home World

Iran claims shooting down US drone over territory

The US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by the Iranaian Air Force in the country's southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

US Drone

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Thursday it had shot down a US "spy drone" over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace, according to Iranian state television. "The US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force" in the country's southern coastal province of Hormozgan, the Revolutionary Guard added, according to the English-language Press TV.

State television did not provide pictures of the drone. The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. The US has accused Iran of being behind a series of operations against oil tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters.

Tehran has denied involvement and instead suggested Washington could be the author of the attacks, using the operation to justify force against Iran. Hormozgan borders the Strait of Hormuz, where the tanker attacks took place.

