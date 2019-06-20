Home World

Iran Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone amid tensions

The Guard said it shot down the RQ-4 Global Hawk drone over Iranian airspace, while the US said the downing happened over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

RQ-4 Global Hawk. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a US drone on Thursday amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers, American and Iranian officials said, though they disputed the circumstances of the incident.

The Guard said it shot down the RQ-4 Global Hawk drone over Iranian airspace, while the US said the downing happened over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.

The different accounts could not be immediately reconciled.

Later, the US military's Central Command released a statement calling the downing an "unprovoked attack.

Previously, the US military alleged that Iran had fired a missile at another drone last week that was responding to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman.

The US blames Iran for the attack on the ships; Tehran denies it was involved.

The attacks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the US and Iran following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Tehran's nuclear deal a year ago.

Separately, Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels launched a rocket targeting a desalination plant in the kingdom the previous night.

The White House said Trump was briefed about that attack.

Iran has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels, trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 nuclear deal.

In recent weeks, the US has sped an aircraft carrier to the Mideast and deployed additional troops alongside the tens of thousands already in the region.

From Yemen, the Houthis have launched bomb-laden drones into neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

All this has raised fears that a miscalculation or further rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an open conflict, some 40 years after Tehran's Islamic Revolution.

Thursday's drone incident marks the first direct Iranian-claimed attack on the US amid the crisis.

"We do not have any intention for war with any country, but we are fully ready for war," Revolutionary Guard commander Gen.

Hossein Salami said in a televised address.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for caution, warning any war between Iran and the US would be a "catastrophe for the region as a minimum."

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said it shot down the drone on Thursday morning when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran's Hormozgan province.

Kouhmobarak is some 1,200 kilometers southeast of Tehran and close to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Guard said it shot down the drone at 4:05 am after it collected data from Iranian territory, including the southern port of Chahbahar near Iran's border with Pakistan.

Iran used its air defense system known as Third of Khordad to shoot down the drone  a truck-based missile system that can fire up to 18 miles (30 kilometers) into the sky, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, citing the Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk, which cost over USD 100 million apiece and can fly higher than 10 miles in altitude and stay in the air for over 24 hours at a time.

They have a distinguishable hump-shaped front and an engine atop.

Their wingspan is bigger than a Boeing 737 passenger jet.

The Guard described the drone as being launched from the southern Persian Gulf but did not elaborate.

American RQ-4 Global Hawks are stationed at the Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, near the capital, Abu Dhabi.

AP journalists saw the drones on the base's tarmac during a March 2016 visit by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The CENTCOM statement said the RQ-4A Global Hawk maritime surveillance drone was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile while in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 per cent of all global oil moves.

The US has been worried about international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since the limpet mine attacks in May and June.

"Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false," CENTCOM said, adding that "this was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace.

In Iran, Salami, speaking to a crowd in the western city of Sanandaj, described the American drone as "violating our national security border."

"Borders are our red line," Salami said.

"Any enemy that violates the borders will be annihilated."

Iran's Foreign Ministry separately protested the drone, saying it entered Iranian territory.

Iran has claimed to have shot down American drones in the past.

In the most-famous incident, in December 2011, Iran seized an RQ-170 Sentinel flown by the CIA to monitor Iranian nuclear sites after it entered Iranian airspace from neighboring Afghanistan.

The Iranians later reverse-engineered the drone to create their own variants.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said Yemen's Houthi rebels fired a rocket a desalination plant in al-Shuqaiq, a city in the kingdom's Jizan province.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted military spokesman Col.Turki al-Maliki as saying the attack caused no damage and wounded no one.

The Yemeni rebel Al-Masirah satellite news channel earlier said the Houthis targeted a power plant in Jizan, near the kingdom's border with Yemen, with a cruise missile.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US drone  Iran's Revolutionary Guard RQ-4 Global Hawk drone
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp