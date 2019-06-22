Home World

Apple CEO Tim Cook praises pictures of 'vibrant' Mumbai shot by Australian photographer on iPhone

The Melbourne-based photographer Andrew Kneebone clicked abstract photographs of the Mumbai city, like its cobblestone streets and unique colours painted on the walls.

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 04:17 PM

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook. (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Apple CEO Tim Cook has praised the pictures of "vibrant" Mumbai shot by an Australian photographer with his iPhone.

The Melbourne-based photographer Andrew Kneebone clicked abstract photographs of the Mumbai city, like its cobblestone streets and unique colours painted on the walls. There is also a photograph of dried yellow flowers against a stony surface.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kneebone wrote, "I've always believed that the world is a beautiful place! India has a beauty all its own, from the cobblestone streets to the unique colours painted on the walls. I made these wallpapers from photos I took on my iPhone XR in Mumbai!"

The photographs caught Cook's attention and he re-tweeted Kneebone's album.

"Love these #shotoniPhone photos! Thanks for sharing such a beautiful glimpse of Mumbai, @AndrewKneebone!" he tweeted.

Replying to Cook, Kneebone said he was "overly thrilled" by the gesture.

"The combination of an impromptu photo shoot of vibrant Mumbai and your beautiful technology resulted in lots of people's day being brightened just a little. Which I think is pretty cool," he said.

