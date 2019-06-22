Home World

Pakistan PM's assistant gets trolled for sharing picture of Sachin Tendulkar and claiming it’s Imran Khan

As soon as he posted the photo, ul Haque got massively trolled on Twitter.

 

Naeem ul Haque, the special assistant to Pakistan's PM Imran Khan on Thursday made a major goof up as he posted Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's photo on Twitter. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Naeem ul Haque, the special assistant to Pakistan's PM Imran Khan on Thursday made a major goof up as he posted Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's photo on Twitter and captioned it as 'PM Imran Khan 1969'.

One fan posted the childhood picture of Virat Kohli and captioned the photo as "Inzamam-ul-Haq 1976".

Another fan posted a picture of a scene from Bollywood movie Lagaan and captioned the picture as "Jos butler & Ashwin in 1980".

One fan tweeted the picture of a yawning baby and termed the photo as "Sarfaraz 1987".

A Twitter user posted the picture of Indian wicket-keeper MS Dhoni and captioned the post as 'Kamran Akmal 2007'.

One Twitter user posted the picture of Pakistan batsmen Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan and captioned the post as "Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli 1982".

Pakistan lost against India by 89 runs on Sunday and as a result, the team faced severe backlash. The team went on to become the butt of all jokes and many fans criticised players fitness and their training regime.

Several videos surfaced on the internet when Pakistan lost against India and the fans can be seen dejected with the team's performance.

Various media reports also suggested that Pakistan players broke team curfew before the match against India as they went to a nearby restaurant to have dinner.

India maintained their clean sheet against Pakistan in World Cup and now Men in Blue have a 7-0 record against arch-rival Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy finals, but ever since that performance, the team has had a dismal show in the ODI format and the side has failed to do anything of substance.

Pakistan Cricket Board also already said that they would hold a review of the team's performance after the Cricket World Cup ends.

Pakistan has so far won just one match in the ongoing World Cup. They defeated tournament hosts England, but they suffered losses at the hands of West Indies, Australia, and India.

Their match against Sri Lanka had gotten abandoned due to rain and they are placed at the eight position in the tournament standings with just three points.

Pakistan next takes on South Africa on June 23.

