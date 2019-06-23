Pakistan, Qatar sign MoU to combat terrorism financing

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a statement from Pakistani Prime Minister's office said.

According to the statement, the MoU, signed on June 22, relates to the "establishment on cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering associated predicate offences and terrorism financing", Xinhua news agency reported.

Head of Qatar Financial Information Unit Sheikh Ahmed bin Eid Al-Thani and acting Director General Financial Monitoring Unit of Pakistan Muneer Ahmad signed the MoU.

Visiting Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the MoU at a ceremony in capital Islamabad.

The Emir of Qatar arrived in Pakistan on a two-day state visit on Saturday for talks on bilateral issues focusing on economic cooperation.

Both countries also inked two other MoUs for the establishment of Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group on trade and investment, and for cooperation in the field of tourism and business events between the two countries, the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Qatari Emir and Pakistan Prime Minister held one on one meeting before leading their teams in the delegation level talks.

Both the leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations to enhance cooperation in diverse fields, a statement said.