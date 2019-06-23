Home World

US doctor detects deadly heart condition with Apple Watch

The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified.

Apple watch

Apple watch

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: In a first, a US doctor has saved a person's life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation at a restaurant.

Atrial fibrillation, a deadly and often undiagnosed condition, can lead to strokes. The condition often remains hidden because many people do not experience symptoms.

"As a physician, it's much faster to put my #applewatch4 on someone else's wrist to detect disease (A. fib) than finding a ECG machine at a public restaurant! (Indeed, a true #mhealth guardian)," tweeted Tommy Korn MD, and ophthalmologist from San Diego, California.

In the replies to his tweet, Korn said that the person diagnosed with A-fib was later doing fine.

Apple Watch Series 4 is now helping users in the US, Europe and Hong Kong take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrist, capturing heart rhythm in a moment when they experience symptoms like a rapid or skipped heartbeat and helping to provide critical data to physicians.

The key health feature on Apple Watch is yet to arrive in India.

