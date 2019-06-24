Home World

Zimbabwe ends foreign currency use as inflation spirals

The crisis-hit country is facing another bout of sharply rising prices, with official inflation now at nearly 100 per cent -- the highest since the hyperinflation era.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | AFP)

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe announced on Monday that it would abandon the use of foreign currencies which replaced the local dollar that was swiped out by hyperinflation ten years ago.

The crisis-hit country is facing another bout of sharply rising prices, with official inflation now at nearly 100 per cent -- the highest since the hyperinflation era.

Zimbabwe's central bank said in a statement that official legal tender would be only the two local currencies -- bond notes and "RTGS" -- that were introduced as US dollar banknotes dried up.

The US dollar, South African rand and other foreign currencies "shall no longer be legal tender alongside the Zimbabwe dollar in any transactions in Zimbabwe," the bank said.

"Bond notes and RTGS dollars are at par with the Zimbabwe dollar."

Bond notes were introduced in 2014, while electronic RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) dollars came earlier this year.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to introduce a proper national currency soon.

Bond notes and RTGS dollars have in theory been worth the same as US dollars, but have fallen sharply in value.

Zimbabwe's economy has been in ruins since hyperinflation peaked at 500 billion per cent in 2009 under president Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa's efforts to attract investment and create jobs have struggled since he came to power in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
foreign currency inflation Zimbabwe dollar
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp