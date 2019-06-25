Donald Trump sanctions dead Iran leader instead of current, Twitterati mocks him

By PTI

TEHRAN: US President Donald Trump was mocked by Iranians on Tuesday after mixing up the country's current supreme leader with his predecessor who died 30 years ago.

"The assets of Ayatollah Khomeini and his office will not be spared by these sanctions," Trump said Monday as he announced new measures against Iran's supreme leader and top officials.

President Trump has just signed an executive order to deny Iran's Supreme Leader and his associates access to key financial resources and support. pic.twitter.com/14qE9iUe61 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) 24 June 2019

But the Islamic republic's founder and revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini died in 1989, and the country has since been led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Trump doesn't know that Ayatollah Khomeini has passed away and that Ayatollah Khamenei is the leader of Iran," tweeted Sara Masoumi, diplomatic correspondent for the reformist daily Etemad.

people who have been dead for 30 years usually don't have assets or valuables — zmann (@zmann) 24 June 2019

"Has this narcissist been waiting for (a dead man) to call him?" wrote another Twitter user, after Trump last month said he would like Iran to phone him.

Theory #1:



Someone found a document from the Reagan Administration and shoved it in front of his face to sign.



Theory #2:



He can't pronounce the current leader's name, so he chose one he could remember.



Theory #3:



Dementia patients remember the distant past, not the present. — J.M.L. (@LarkinJM) 24 June 2019

ayatollah khomeini died in 1989 - @realDonaldTrump really is that stupid. pic.twitter.com/Rbhpz6jSko — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) 24 June 2019

@realDonaldTrump The guy you said you are sanctioning has been dead since 1989. Doesn't give us a lot of faith in your expertise or your actions. — Tricia617 (@Tricia617) 24 June 2019

Good luck with sanctioning the dead man — Devin Nunez's Egg (@HillaryPolitics) 24 June 2019

#BREAKING #Trump is dumb as rocks#Trump says he is invoking sanctions on Ayatollah Khomeini



The problem you say? Ayatollah Khomeini has been dead since 1989. — NotMyPresident (@ironstowe) 24 June 2019

One social media user suggested "Trump took revenge" for Khamenei reportedly mispronouncing the president's name as Ronald.

But one Twitter user suggested there was a plot in the White House to make the US president "look like a lunatic!"