Home World

Qatar to invest USD 3 billion in cash-strapped Pakistan

With this new investment package, the size of the Qatari-Pakistani economic partnership will amount to USD 9 billion, it said.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has decided to invest USD 3 billion in cash-strapped Pakistan to help the latter in shoring up its crumbling economy.

This was announced on Monday after a two-day visit of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan as the Imran Khan-led government continues to battle a ballooning balance-of-payment crisis.

"Upon the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced new investments in the form of deposits and direct investments in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan worth a total of USD 3 billion," the Qatar News Agency said.

With this new investment package, the size of the Qatari-Pakistani economic partnership will amount to USD 9 billion, it said.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the Pakistan Prime Minister's financial adviser, said, "Want to thank the Emir of Qatar HRH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing US $3 Billion in #deposits and direct #investments for #Pakistan and for #Qatar's affirmation to further develop relations between the two countries."

Qatar is the fourth country to provide a bailout package to Pakistan, after China, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

China has given to Pakistan USD 4.6 billion in the shape of deposits and commercial loans while Saudi Arabia has announced a bailout package worth USD 3 billion in addition to USD 3.2 billion oil facility on deferred payments, according to The Express Tribune.

ALSO READ | Pakistan to use IMF bailout to pay off Chinese debts? US wants deal with riders

The UAE has provided a bailout package of USD 2 billion to Pakistan.

Last month, Islamabad had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package of USD 6 billion. The deal is expected to be approved by the IMF Executive Board on July 3.

Besides the assistance by the global finance body, Pakistan will receive additional funds worth nearly USD 2-3 billion from institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and World Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qatar-Pakistan Cashless Pakistan pakistan economic problem
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp