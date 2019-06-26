Home World

Indian-origin woman jailed for assaulting Singapore police officer

Offenders convicted of assaulting a policeman can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned. Rasmi cannot be caned, as she is a woman.

Published: 26th June 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore was jailed for three months on Wednesday for assaulting a police officer who tried to question her about a scuffle involving at least six persons.

Resshmi B Rasmi shoved Station Inspector Gerald Chan Wee Ming in the chest and pinned him against a wall in a chokehold while he was trying to question her and several others at Orchard Towers shopping centre, a shopping complex with pubs, in October.

Chan, 42, managed to break free from her but Rasmi became violent when his police colleagues tried to arrest her, the Straits Times reported.

The woman struggled and swung her arms around, smacking the left hand of another policeman, 21-year-old Sergeant Chng Yong En, the report said.

She was arrested after more police officers arrived at the scene. Rasmi pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting Station Inspector Chan. One count of using criminal force on Sergeant Chng was considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Hao said that at around 10 am on October 27 last year, police received a call about a commotion in front of a club in the Orchard Road shopping mall.

The policemen arrived at the scene and saw a scuffle involving a group of least six people, including Rasmi. They managed to defuse the situation and were trying to find out more about it when a man from the group suddenly ran into a nearby toilet.

The other people, including Rasmi, followed him inside, and the officers called for backup, as they did not want to lose control of the situation.

Tan said the group became increasingly rowdy and the two officers blocked the door of the toilet to stop them from leaving.

When the officers attempted again to establish the facts of the incident, "the group refused to comply and tried to push their way out of the toilet", Tan said.

Rasmi, who was inside the toilet, then charged towards Chan and assaulted him. The officer had a bruise and a scratch mark on his chest and was given two days of medical leave.

On Wednesday, Tan told District Judge Luke Tan that Rasmi's actions "could potentially have caused the incident to escalate".

Offenders convicted of assaulting a policeman can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned. Rasmi cannot be caned, as she is a woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore indian origin woman Indian arrested in Singapore
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp