Home World

Protests in Hong Kong ahead of G20 summit in Japan

The protest plan came after China's Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said on Monday that his country will not allow protests in Hong Kong to be discussed at the G20 summit. 

Published: 26th June 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Hongkong protests over extradition bill.

Hongkong protests over extradition bill. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

HONG KONG: Dressed in black, hundreds of protesters marched in silence on Wednesday to 19 foreign consulates in Hong Kong to deliver letters urging representatives to exert pressure on the Chinese President at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan.

"We will urge the countries to pressure China at the G20, to raise concerns over Hong Kong, to defend Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and free trade environment, and to protect the rights of their citizens to do business and to live in Hong Kong," the demonstrators said, reported Efe news.

The protest plan came after China's Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said on Monday that his country will not allow protests in Hong Kong to be discussed at the summit as it was an internal affair of the Asian country in which "no foreign country has a right to interfere."

ALSO READ: China 'won't allow' G20 discussion on Hong Kong 

"This proves that China wants to avoid Hong Kong issues, and that is why Hong Kong people should seriously call on foreign countries to raise this issue that (Chinese president) Xi Jinping wants to avoid - to force Xi to review the current policy for Hong Kong," the demonstrators said.

As part of the strategy, the Hong Kong activists have raised more than HKD 5 million through a crowdfunding campaign to publish ads in 13 international newspapers of nine countries in an attempt to get the contentious extradition bill to be included in the agenda of the G20 summit, scheduled to be held Osaka on June 28-29.

The campaign reached its original target of HKD 3 million in 10 hours, with over 20,000 donors.

The ad is an open letter asking foreign citizens to pressure their government before the summit, which will be attended by Xi and Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

"Now we need your support: that our voices to be heard in your governments and consulates; that freedom prevails at the next G20 summit and beyond. We can save ourselves if we act now," the letter by the protesters said.

After visiting the 19 embassies of those countries with representatives taking part in the summit, the protesters are to join a rally organized by the Civil Human Rights Front at 8 pm.

One of the coordinators, Jimmy Sham, said the theme of the protest will be "Free Hong Kong, democracy now."

The organisers will invite various professionals to announce a joint declaration in several languages and will speak about the relationship between Hong Kong and the international community.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests G20 G20 summit Japan G20 summit Japan
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp