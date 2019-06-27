Home World

India’s trade talks with US bear no fruit

No consensus has been reached on trade disputes between the countries amid the RBI reiterating its data localisation stance.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday (Image Courtesy: @MEAIndia)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo’s talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Wednesday broke the ice between the two nations, but did not resolve India’s trade dispute with its largest trading partner, while the row over the country’s plans to locally store net-based payment data seemed to deepen with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday  reiterating that all “payment data shall be stored in systems located only in India.” 

Pompeo’s visit comes after the United States unilaterally scrapped duty-free export facility to over 2,000 product categories from India, which retaliated by raising duties on 28 US exports including almonds and apples.  

India and US are “friends who can help each other all around the world,” Pompeo told a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Jaishankar after the meeting, adding that current differences were expressed “in the spirit of friendship”.

However, officials said that no real progress was made in resolving the trade dispute between the two nations, nor on India’s rules for e-commerce, which USA considers as restrictive. “It was more a laying out of our respective positions … nothing was resolved today … some solutions may come at the summit level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit,” said Pinak R Chakravarty, former secretary of Economic Relations in the MEA. 

Officials said one fallout of the visit is that India’s state-run oil firms will be looking at increasing their offtake of oil from America. US crude exports to India has already gone up from 7.82 million barrels in June 2018 to 12.75 million barrels in March 2019. 

At the same time, in a move seen by analysts as deliberate, the Reserve Bank of India said all net payments data has to be stored in India and data processed abroad has to be brought back within 24 hours. The RBI, in a series of frequently asked questions, said, “The entire payment data shall be stored in systems located only in India.”

These rules had been protested by the US as they impacted trans-nationals such as Google, Visa, Mastercard operating in India. 

While RBI said there was no bar on processing payment transactions in processor units abroad,  “the data shall be stored only in India after processing” and the data should be deleted from the systems abroad and brought back to India not later than the one business day or 24 hours from payment processing, whichever is earlier”.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India India US ties India US trade tensions Mike Pompeo in india S Jaishankar Pompeo Jaishankar meetingf
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp