Narendra Modi meets Shinzo Abe ahead of G20 Summit

During the two days, Modi will meet other world leaders including US President Donald Trump and also hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Published: 27th June 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:44 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting in Osaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting in Osaka, Japan (Photo| PIB)

By Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached Osaka on Thursday for the G-20 Summit, held wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the global economy and the issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management and announced that the Indian President will participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in October.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Modi’s re-election. The PM also appreciated Japan’s leadership as the G20 chairman. He said he was looking forward to the visit of Abe to India later this year for the annual Summit.

 

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi to hold bilaterals, pull-asides with world leaders on G20 Summit sidelines

Briefing media later, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said it was a “warm” meeting between two “old friends” who had a “very constructive”  discussion” on bilateral relations. The two leaders also had a brief discussion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor and on a convention centre being built in Varanasi, Modi’s constituency. 

 

Modi appreciated the work Japan is doing in the infrastructure projects in the Northeast. He also sought Japan’s assistance in building disaster resilient infrastructure.

ALSO READ: India to host G20 Summit in 2022

The ties between India and Japan will become stronger in ‘New India’, Modi said, and thanked the Indian diaspora in Japan for being part of the world’s largest democratic process. “I am aware that many of you have also contributed in this electoral victory,” he said.

“I’m fortunate to be here once again after seven months. It’s a coincidence that last time when I was here, election results were out here and you had shown trust in my dear friend Shinzo Abe. Today, when I’m here, the world’s largest democracy has shown even greater trust in this Pradhan Sevak,” he said.

TAGS
G20 G20 summit 2019 Narendra Modi Shinzo Abe India Japan ties Modi in Japan Modi Shinzo meeting
