Home World

Data 'new form of wealth', needs to take into account developing nations' needs: India 

US firms like Google, Mastercard, Visa and Amazon have lobbied against data localisation rules around the world including India.

Published: 28th June 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019.

US President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

OSAKA: Data is a "new form of wealth" and it needs to take into account the requirements of developing countries, India said on Friday even as President Donald Trump opposed data localisation and policies restricting the digital trade.

US firms like Google, Mastercard, Visa and Amazon have lobbied against data localisation rules around the world including India.

Addressing a press conference after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump here on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that India recognises the importance of the interface between trade and the digital economy.

"We also affirm the role of data for development. From our perspective, data is a major issue, it is an issue which we are also domestically looking at where international rule-making is taking place," he said.

READ | PM Modi raises terror issues at informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka 

India's view and the view of other BRICS countries is that data should be discussed within the World Trade Organization (WTO) context and not outside the WTO context, Gokhale said.

"Data is also needs to take into account the requirements of developing countries," the Foreign Secretary said.

"It is a new form of wealth," he said.

Trump, at the inauguration of the G20 Summit, said that the US opposes data localisation.

"We must ensure the resilience and security of our 5G networks, it's essential to our shared safety and prosperity. US opposes data localisation and policies which have been used to restrict digital trade flows and violate privacy and intellectual property protection," he said.

"The US seeks a future of digital trade that empowers all of our people.

We look forward to working with other G20 members to advance an open, fair and market-based digital economy that provides for the free flow of data and brings new prosperity to all of our nations," the US President added.

In April last year, the Reserve Bank of India issued a directive on 'Storage of Payment System Data' and advised all system providers to ensure that within a period of six months, the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India, for effective monitoring.

Many US companies have raised concern over the issue of data localisation and its impact on their operational cost.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Data Data security G20 summit G20 PM Modi data localisation
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp