In veiled attack on Pakistan, BRICS nations urge countries to stop terror financing

PM Modi had earlier asserted that terrorism is the "biggest threat" to humanity, and urged BRICS member countries to contribute in ending all mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo prior to a BRICS meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019.

By ANI

OSAKA: In what can be inferred as a reference to Pakistan, BRICS leaders on Friday reiterated that it is the responsibility of all countries to prevent financing of terrorist networks and of terrorist actions from their territories.

In a joint statement after an informal meeting on the margins of G-20 Summit at Osaka, leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa reiterated their commitment to "fight the exploitation" of the internet for terrorist purposes.

"We strongly condemn terrorist attacks, including against BRICS countries, in all forms and manifestations, wherever and by whom so ever committed," reads the statement.

"We reiterate that it is the responsibility of all states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and of terrorist actions from their territories. We reiterate our commitment to fight the exploitation of the internet for terrorist purposes," it added.

Addressing the BRICS nations, PM Narendra Modi earlier asserted that terrorism is the "biggest threat" to humanity, and urged BRICS member countries to contribute in ending all mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

India, in the past, has blamed Pakistan for carrying out terrorist attacks in the country and asked it to stop supporting terror outfits operation from its soil, stating it as a condition for talks between the two nations.

Terming corruption as a global challenge, BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting international cooperation in combating illicit financial flows.

"We acknowledge that corruption, including illicit money and financial flows, and ill-gotten wealth stashed in foreign jurisdictions, is a global challenge which may impact negatively on economic growth and sustainable development. We will strive to coordinate our approach and encourage a stronger global commitment in this regard," further read the statement.

"We reaffirm our commitment to support international cooperation in combating illicit financial flows, including cooperation within the Financial Actions Task Force (FATF), the World Customs Organisation and other relevant multilateral mechanisms," it added.

Last week, the FATF told Pakistan to "swiftly" complete its action plan to curb terror financing by October or face consequences. Pakistan is currently on the "grey list" of countries that have been inadequate in curbing money laundering and terror financing. The country has already missed two prior deadlines -- in January and May 2019 -- to complete their action plan

 

