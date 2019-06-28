Kamala Harris delivers civil rights blow on Joe Biden at first US Democratic presidential debate

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Kamala Harris spoke slowly but bluntly as she stared at Joe Biden, then began treating him as a hostile witness.

The former federal prosecutor turned California senator started by saying she didn't think the former vice president "was a racist".

But she criticized him for recently 'defending segregationists' in the Senate and for once opposing mandatory busing of students to desegregated public schools.

Harris described a young girl in the 1970s who boarded such buses before dramatically offering, "That little girl was me."

The moment was as powerful as it was unexpected. Biden entered back-to-back nights of presidential debates in Miami as the leading Democratic candidate.

Harris showed promise but had not made much of a mark lately. That all changed Thursday.