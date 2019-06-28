Home World

PM Modi meets South Korean President Moon, discusses ways to enhance trade ties

During their meeting, the two leaders expressed mutual desire to synergise India's Act East Policy with South Korea's New Southern Policy.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

OSAKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and discussed ways to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations.

The two leaders met in this Japanese port city on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

The main focus of India's Act East Policy is to shift the country's trading focus from the west and neighbours to the booming South East Asian countries.

The Moon administration's 'New Southern Policy' focuses on South Korea's development of its relations with Southeast Asia and ASEAN.

"A natural partnership strengthened by historical ties. On the margins of #G20 Summit PM @narendramodi had a good meeting with President of Republic of Korea," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"It is always special to meet my good friend, President Moon Jae-in. He is extremely passionate about furthering friendship between India and the Republic of Korea. Today, we talked about various steps to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations," Modi tweeted after his meeting with Moon.

