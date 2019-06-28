Home World

Priya Serrao, Indian-origin policy advisor, crowned Miss Universe Australia

The 26-year-old policy advisor from the state of Victoria edged out over a dozen other finalists in Melbourne.

Published: 28th June 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Miss Universe Australia, Priya Serrao

Miss Universe Australia, Priya Serrao (Photo | @priyaserrao, Instagram)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Indian-origin Priya Serrao is celebrating with family and friends on Friday after she was crowned Miss Universe Australia, a title she intends to use to raise awareness about diversity and multi-culturalism.

The 26-year-old policy advisor from the state of Victoria edged out over a dozen other finalists in Melbourne on Thursday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Photo | Instagram

Serrao will represent Australia at the Miss Universe competition next year in South Korea.

She was born in Belmannu, Karnataka, but spent most of her early childhood in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Serrao moved to Australia when she was 11.

Having graduated from law she said her proudest moment is completing an internship with the UN Development Programme in Timor-Leste.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss Universe Australia Priya Serrao Miss Universe Priya Serrao
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp