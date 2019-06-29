Home World

PM Modi invites G20 countries to join global coalition on disaster resilience

Modi, who is in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit, laid special emphasis on building a disaster resilient future.

Published: 29th June 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo prior to a BRICS meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. | AP

By PTI

OSAKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited the G20 countries to join a global coalition on disaster resilience, saying disasters require quick and effective remedial measures as they invariably affect the poor the most.

Modi, who is in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit, laid special emphasis on building a disaster resilient future.

"Disaster resilient infrastructure is required not only for development, but it is also necessary to combat natural calamities. In this regard I stressed upon the need of an international coalition in the G-20 conference of Buenos Aires," he said at the G20 session on Quality Infrastructure Investment and Development Cooperation.

He invited the G20 countries to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

"I invite the G-20 countries to join this coalition and share their experience and expertise," the Prime Minister said.

"Disasters, natural or manmade, require quick and effective remedial measures. They invariably affect the poor the most. At the #G20 Summit, invited other nations to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Let us close ranks for a safer planet," Modi said on Twitter.

"PM @narendramodi laying special emphasis on building a disaster resilient future invites G20 countries to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi G20 Summit
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp