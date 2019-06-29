PM Modi invites G20 countries to join global coalition on disaster resilience

By PTI

OSAKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited the G20 countries to join a global coalition on disaster resilience, saying disasters require quick and effective remedial measures as they invariably affect the poor the most.

Modi, who is in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit, laid special emphasis on building a disaster resilient future.

"Disaster resilient infrastructure is required not only for development, but it is also necessary to combat natural calamities. In this regard I stressed upon the need of an international coalition in the G-20 conference of Buenos Aires," he said at the G20 session on Quality Infrastructure Investment and Development Cooperation.

He invited the G20 countries to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

"I invite the G-20 countries to join this coalition and share their experience and expertise," the Prime Minister said.

"Disasters, natural or manmade, require quick and effective remedial measures. They invariably affect the poor the most. At the #G20 Summit, invited other nations to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Let us close ranks for a safer planet," Modi said on Twitter.

"PM @narendramodi laying special emphasis on building a disaster resilient future invites G20 countries to join the International Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.