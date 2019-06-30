Home World

India's first openly gay prince celebrating World Pride in New York

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil has been an LGBTQ rights activist in India, where homosexuality was decriminalised by the Supreme Court last year in September.

Published: 30th June 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil has been an LGBTQ rights activist in India for a long time. ( Photo | Instagram)

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil has been an LGBTQ rights activist in India for a long time. ( Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India's first openly gay prince, is celebrating World Pride in New York, United States.

Manvendra has been an LGBTQ rights activist in India, a country where homosexuality was decriminalised by the Supreme Court last year in September.

The ruling overturned a 2013 judgement that upheld a colonial-era law Section 377, which categorised gay sex as an "unnatural offence".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finally!

A post shared by Manvendra Singh Gohil (@manvendrasinghgohil) on

He was spotted in the city on Thursday. Here he also served as Pride's Human Rights Conference keynote speaker, Page six reported.

Wold Pride is an event organised to celebrate and promote lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT pride) issues on an international platform through parades, festivals, and other cultural activities.

The New York City, which is playing host to this year's WorldPride, has always been a major Pride destination for several years, but, according to CNN, this year's celebration is expected to draw record crowds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New York Pride India Manvendra Singh Gohil
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp