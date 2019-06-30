Home World

Taliban kills eight election commission employees in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's twice-delayed presidential election is now slated for September 28, as the United States tries to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban.

Published: 30th June 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban

For representational purpose. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

KANDAHAR: At least eight election commission employees were killed in a Taliban attack in southern Afghanistan, officials said Sunday. 

The Taliban used explosive-filled vehicles to attack Maruf district centre in southern Kandahar province on Saturday night, Zabiullah Sadaat, an Independent Election Commission (IEC) spokesman, told AFP. 

"Unfortunately, eight employees of the commission who were stationed in the government offices inside the district to register voters were killed," he said. 

ALSO READ: Taliban say latest round of talks with US 'critical'

Qasim Afghan, a Kandahar police spokesman, said some security forces were also killed in the attack, and that communications with the centre of the district were cut off. 

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Afghanistan's twice-delayed presidential election is now slated for September 28, as the United States tries to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban.

On Saturday, Washington and the Taliban opened a fresh round of negotiations in Doha aimed at ending America's longest war.

The Taliban also killed at least 25 pro-government militiamen in an attack in northern Afghanistan on Saturday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan Afghanistan elections Afghanistan election commission
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp