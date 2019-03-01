India-Pakistan standoff: General Bajwa speaks to military officials, envoys of western countries

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday briefed top American military officials and envoys from the US, the UK and China here over the Indo-Pak tensions and said the country would retaliate to any aggression in self-defence.

Gen Bajwa spoke over telephone with the commander of the US Central Command (USCENTCOM Gen Joseph Votel), the UK's Chief of Defence Staff (General Sir Nicholas Carter) and Australia's Chief of Defence Forces (General Angus Campbell) and ambassadors of US, UK & China in Pakistan, Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) informed them about the tensions with India.

"Prevailing standoff between Pakistan & India & its impact on peace & stability in the region & beyond discussed," Maj Gen Ghafoor tweeted.

He said that COAS told them: "Pakistan shall surely respond to any aggression in self-defence."

The telephonic contacts came amid tensions between the two neighbours after Pakistan detained an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot on Wednesday following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his MiG 21 fighter jet was downed.

The Pakistan government on Thursday decided to release him as "a first step" to open negotiations with India to de-escalate tension after a terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed left 40 CRPF personnel dead.