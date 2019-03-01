Home World

Pakistan's airspace closure leaves thousands of passengers stranded worldwide 

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday temporarily restored Pakistani airspace for commercial aviation, allowing some flights to depart.

Published: 01st March 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide heaved a sigh of relief as Pakistan announced that its airspace will be fully re-opened by Friday, as the aviation authorities allowed some flights to operate Thursday a day after closing the air traffic over the country in view of escalating tensions with India.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday temporarily restored Pakistani airspace for commercial aviation, allowing some flights to depart.

At least three commercial flights departed from Pakistan on Thursday.

The three flights included Emirates flight number EK637 from Peshawar to Dubai, Air Arabia G9825 from Peshawar to Ras Al Khaimah, and Qatar Airways QR601 from Peshawar to Doha.

ALSO READ | JeM chief Masood Azhar in Pakistan, very unwell: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The CAA in its latest Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) said the airspace would remain closed until 1 PM Pakistan Standard Time on Friday.

Following the announcement, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announce that its flights to Jeddah, Dubai, Madina, and Dammam will be departing this evening.

"After the decision to temporarily open Pakistan's airspace, PIA has taken the decision to fly their UAE and Saudi Arabia bound flights," PIA tweeted.

The closure of Pakistan's airspace in response to escalating tensions with India disrupted major routes between Europe and South East Asia and left thousands of air travellers worldwide stranded.

Various airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines Wednesday announced they were rerouting their flights as Pakistan closed its airspace.

Thai Airways has cancelled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers.

"All THAI flights from Bangkok to Europe departing near midnight of 27 FEB through early 28 FEB and from Europe to Bangkok departing on 27 FEB have been cancelled due to Pakistan airspace closure," the airline wrote on its Twitter page.

The decision affected its services to London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, Copenhagen and Oslo.

Singapore Airlines' was forced to direct flights to Europe to re-fuel, while a flight to Frankfurt was cancelled.

Emirates also cancelled 10 return flights to Pakistan while Qatar Airways pulled flights to Peshawar, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said that due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, air traffic was significantly heavy over the Mumbai region on Wednesday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air travellers Pakistan airports CAA Airspace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp