WATCH | Four-month-old pit bull crying for Lion King Mufasa's death will melt your heart

By Online Desk

We have to admit that even the strongest person can't help crying while watching The Lion King. Mufasa's death will make anyone break into tears, even a dog. Don't believe us? Check it out yourself here.

Luna, a four-month-old pit bull, lives with Josh Myers and Hannah Huddleston in Tennessee. In a video, Luna can be seen crying during the scene in which Simba weeps next to his dead father Mufasa.

A Twitter user Dustin DeBerry shared the video, which has garnered 13 million views so far and gone viral. Since then, Luna has become a social media sensation. If you are weak-hearted, we warn you that the video will make your eyes well up.

“Mufasa’s death is one of the most heart-wrenching movie scenes ever. There’s no way to make it any more sa-“ pic.twitter.com/6CYo0GNXy6 — Dustin DeBerry (@dkdeberry) February 22, 2019

The four-legged baby wags her tail and sits impatiently throughout the scene. When Simba paws his father and cries, Luna gets emotional and lays her face down towards the end as she weeps. One can hear her anguish as she watches the heartwrenching scene. Sharing the video on Facebook, Josh wrote that seeing Luna cry in front of the TV was the sweetest thing he has ever seen.

Here are some of the replies by Twitterati that are so relatable

Such a good girl!!

Waking up to this is video is hard. What a perfect puppy. pic.twitter.com/zNWLjYHzwf — Patrick Galyon (@bariumchloride2) February 23, 2019

Two dozens of tissues, please!

Hope mothers stop offending us and appreciate the four-legged friends!

And my mom tried to tell me dogs can’t understand anything pic.twitter.com/vEPHMvl6sc — (@tealavocado) February 24, 2019

We are not crying, you're crying. Do we need more proof to say that dogs are humans' best friends!