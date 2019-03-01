Home World

WATCH | Four-month-old pit bull crying for Lion King Mufasa's death will melt your heart

In a video shared on Twitter, Luna can be seen crying during the Lion King scene where Simba weeps next to his dead father Mufasa.

Simba, lion king

A scene from The Lion King. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

We have to admit that even the strongest person can't help crying while watching The Lion King. Mufasa's death will make anyone break into tears, even a dog. Don't believe us? Check it out yourself here.

Luna, a four-month-old pit bull, lives with Josh Myers and Hannah Huddleston in Tennessee. In a video, Luna can be seen crying during the scene in which Simba weeps next to his dead father Mufasa. 

A Twitter user Dustin DeBerry shared the video, which has garnered 13 million views so far and gone viral. Since then, Luna has become a social media sensation. If you are weak-hearted, we warn you that the video will make your eyes well up.

The four-legged baby wags her tail and sits impatiently throughout the scene. When Simba paws his father and cries, Luna gets emotional and lays her face down towards the end as she weeps. One can hear her anguish as she watches the heartwrenching scene. Sharing the video on Facebook, Josh wrote that seeing Luna cry in front of the TV was the sweetest thing he has ever seen.

Here are some of the replies by Twitterati that are so relatable

Such a good girl!!

Two dozens of tissues, please!

Hope mothers stop offending us and appreciate the four-legged friends!

We are not crying, you're crying. Do we need more proof to say that dogs are humans' best friends!

Pit bull cry watching Lion King The Lion King Simba Mufasa

