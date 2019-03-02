'Nobel' Imran: K(h)an he be awarded? No peace yet on Twitter!

By Online Desk

A resolution was submitted in the Pakistan Parliament on Saturday to endorse Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. Information minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted the resolution in the secretariat of the National Assembly, the lower house.

The resolution stated that Imran's decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated hostilities between Pakistan and India, which made the Pakistan PM Nobel-worthy.

Twitter as usual got busy post the announcement:

One person on Twitter wondered who would flank Khan when he collected the award.

2020 Nobel Peace Prize presentation ceremony. Imran Khan accepts prize with Hafiz Sayeed and Masood Azhar flanking Him as best men. Bajwa seen applauding in the back ground. — Palepu Ravi Shankar (@palepurshankar) March 2, 2019

The Pakistan information minister's resolution reminded tweeple of two earlier nominations for the prize.

Three leaders for Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/iPG3K6Gglh — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) March 2, 2019

Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai was not having any of it:

Nobel prize for @ImranKhanPTI ? you must be kidding! The only persons who deserve a peace prize are the poor villagers on either side of LOC who have suffered from relentless bombing bw two hostile neighbours, yet stayed calm and human (a 5 and 9 month old killed today) — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 2, 2019

A US comedian suggested turning to Obama.

Can we take Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize away and give it to Imran Khan? — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) February 28, 2019

Even some Pakistanis could not digest the idea.

Pakistanis: We demand a nobel peace prize for Imran Khan



Nobel Peace Prize: pic.twitter.com/DMJ6HspC8L — AJ (@anealj) March 2, 2019

But there were others who started an online petition --- with almost 2,00,000 signatures backing their demand. The hashtag #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan has flooded Twitter.

Leadership is defined by works not by words,leadership is defined by results not by attributes.

This man is a real peace ambassador and hero.He saved the region indeed saved the world.

No other individual deserves this prize more than @ImranKhanPTI#NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan pic.twitter.com/lMMe6VYdSa — مہتاب اسلم· (@Mehtabaslam15) March 1, 2019

Man of strength, resilience & foresight. He is Pakistan's version of Woodrow Wilson. Nobel Peace Prize will get it's credibility back by being awarded to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Centuries await for a MAN like IK to be born#NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan #PeaceNotWar pic.twitter.com/x2nSuGcP9P — ESHA TARIQ SANI CHAUDHARY (@Eshaa_Tariq) March 1, 2019

Indian actress Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's cousin, too lauded Imran.

Huge respect for this man @ImranKhanPTI , a big thank you for returning #Abhinanadan tomorrow and truly setting an example that we all want peace. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) February 28, 2019

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured when his MIG-21 crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after being shot down by the Pakistan Air Force. The pilot was returned to India on Friday.

Imran was reportedly present in Lahore to oversee the 'smooth' handing over of Abhinandan to India at the Wagah border.