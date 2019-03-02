Home World

'Nobel' Imran: K(h)an he be awarded? No peace yet on Twitter!

The Pakistan information minister's resolution stated that Imran's decision to release Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated tensions, making the Pakistan PM Nobel-worthy.

Imran Khan. ( File Photo | AP)

A resolution was submitted in the Pakistan Parliament on Saturday to endorse Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. Information minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted the resolution in the secretariat of the National Assembly, the lower house.

The resolution stated that Imran's decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated hostilities between Pakistan and India, which made the Pakistan PM Nobel-worthy.

Twitter as usual got busy post the announcement:

One person on Twitter wondered who would flank Khan when he collected the award.

The Pakistan information minister's resolution reminded tweeple of two earlier nominations for the prize.

Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai was not having any of it:

A US comedian suggested turning to Obama.

Even some Pakistanis could not digest the idea.

But there were others who started an online petition --- with almost 2,00,000 signatures backing their demand. The hashtag #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan has flooded Twitter.

Indian actress Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's cousin, too lauded Imran.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured when his MIG-21 crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after being shot down by the Pakistan Air Force. The pilot was returned to India on Friday.

Imran was reportedly present in Lahore to oversee the 'smooth' handing over of Abhinandan to India at the Wagah border.

