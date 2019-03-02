Home World

DRDO Chairman honoured with Missile Systems Award by US-based AIAA

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy. (Photo| Kannadaprabha.com)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy has been honoured with the prestigious Missile Systems Award by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) for his excellence in the field of missile systems technology.

Reddy will be awarded the Missile Systems Award 2019 along with Arizona-based Raytheon Missile Systems' Rondell J Wilson, the Virginia-based professional society of aerospace engineering announced in a statement.

The 55-year-old renowned scientist was appointed as the chairman of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) last year.

The award, presented biennially in odd-numbered years, is presented for excellence in developing or implementing missile systems technology, the AIAA said.

It can be presented for a significant accomplishment in developing or implementing technology that is required for missile systems or for inspired leadership of missile systems programs, it said.

