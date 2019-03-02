Home World

Grapes need 'sunscreen' in hot Australia

Besides the surging mercury, there have been two hailstorms and severe frost that have wiped out parts of the state's grape crops.

Published: 02nd March 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australian wine grape growers are applying kaolin-based clay sunscreen on their crops in the last ditch attempt to save them from the record heat in the southern districts, reports said on Saturday.

They are taking a multifaceted approach to cope with the rising mercury that has been inching closer to the 50 degrees Celsius mark to help their vineyards that have already faced South Australia's hottest day on record earlier in 2019.

The sunscreen helps "reflect the direct sunlight or UV light ... it's helping limit the extent of berry sunburn and also leaf burn," wine crop grower Warren Burgess from Langhorne Creek area told ABC news.

"We're dealing with extreme temperature and it's having an effect on the vine, not only in terms of decreased yield, but it can have impact on quality," Burgess told the channel.

"We've seen a difference here on our cabernet sauvignon, where we've applied the sunscreen product twice," he said.

Besides the surging mercury, there have been two hailstorms and severe frost that have wiped out parts of the state's grape crops, Xinhua news agency reported.

Misting fans, soil-wetting products, mushroom mulch and other plant stress management products are also being used to limit weather damage to the crops, the channel reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunscreen Crops Grape cultivation Heat Australia summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp