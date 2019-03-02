Home World

Jailed ex-Brazil President Lula to attend seven-year-old grandson's funeral

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had asked permission to attend his brother's funeral in January, but the Supreme Court did not allow until the funeral was already underway.

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. | AP File Photo

By IANS

BRASILIA: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been granted leave from prison to attend his seven-year-old grandson's funeral, who died of meningitis.

The boy died on Friday, and the jailed former head of state has been allowed to go to the burial in Sao Paulo on Saturday, the BBC reported.

The 73-year-old leader had asked permission to attend his brother's funeral in January, but the Supreme Court did not allow until the funeral was already underway.

However, Parana state government said Lula would be allowed to attend his grandson Arthur's funeral.

Arrangements were being made to fly him to the city, which is roughly 340 kilometres away from the federal prison in Curitiba, where he is lodged.

This will be Lula's first time out after his conviction in April 2018.

Lula, as he is known, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges in 2018. He maintains that his conviction was politically motivated.

An iconic figure for the Left in Latin America, the former trade unionist led Brazil between 2003 and 2010.

His was the most high-profile conviction from a sprawling anti-corruption probe named 'Operation Car Wash' that has been dubbed "the largest foreign bribery case in history" by the US Department of Justice.

His supporters insist he is the victim of political persecution, with his left-wing Worker's Party petitioning for his release, the BBC reported.

He was convicted for work done on a beach front property. He was found guilty of taking renovation work from a company implicated in a corruption scandal.

In February a court doubled Lula's sentence, which will be contested, his lawyer has said. President Jair Bolsonaro has said he hoped Lula "rots in prison".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp