Home World

Missing Chinese rights lawyer returns home but 'still not free,' says wife 

The 47-year-old had disappeared Thursday after completing his two-year jail sentence before he finally reappeared in his hometown of Xinyang, Henan province, said his US-based wife.

Published: 03rd March 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jiang Tianyong (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: A prominent Chinese human rights lawyer has reappeared two days after going missing following his release from a jail sentence for state subversion, his wife said Sunday.

Jiang Tianyong - who took on high-profile cases including those of Falun Gong practitioners and Tibetan protesters - was one of more than 200 lawyers and activists detained in a 2015 clampdown on courtroom critics of Communist authorities.

ALSO READ | Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang jailed for 'subversion'

The 47-year-old had disappeared Thursday after completing his two-year jail sentence before he finally reappeared in his hometown of Xinyang, Henan province, said his US-based wife.

Supporters had said police outside the jail he was released from told them he had been "taken away" but did not specify by whom.

"After not seeing each other for six years, we were finally able to talk and video chat," Jin Bianling told AFP.

But even though Jiang has been released from jail, "he is still not free", she added.

"He is living at his parents' home now, but there are police stationed outside. Wherever he goes, the police follow him," said Jin.

"I am also worried that he could disappear at any time, so I hope he can come to the US as soon as possible to reunite with us."

ALSO READ | Activists detained as China rights lawyer trial begins

It is not uncommon for human rights activists and dissidents in China to remain under surveillance or face ongoing restrictions after they serve their prison sentences.

Hu Jia, a Beijing-based activist who served a three-year jail sentence in 2008, says he has been under intermittent house arrest since 2004.

The disappearance of Jiang, who was charged with "inciting subversion" in 2017, also comes as China continues to clamp down on human rights activists and lawyers in the country.

In January, Wang Quanzhang, another well-known Chinese lawyer swept up in the 2015 crackdown, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for "subverting state power".

Wang, who defended political activists and victims of land seizures, was part of a now-defunct law firm called Beijing Fengrui.

The law firm, which specialised in cases involving farmers' land rights, labour camps and criminal rights saw at least five lawyers detained in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese lawyer Human rights lawyer Jiang Tianyong

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp