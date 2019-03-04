Home World

Air India asks its crew to say Jai Hind 'with much fervour' after every flight announcement

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani had issued a similar direction to pilots in May 2016. The current advisory is a reminder to the staff, in line with the 'mood of the nation'.

Published: 04th March 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India crew will have to say "Jai Hind" after every flight announcement "with much fervour", said an official advisory of the national carrier on Monday.

"With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce 'Jai Hind' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," stated the advisory issued by Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India.

The advisory has been marked to all crew members of the cash-strapped carrier.

During his first stint as Air India's Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani had issued a similar direction to pilots in May 2016.

According to officials, the current advisory is a "reminder" to the staff, in line with the "mood of the nation".

"The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of first address, using the words 'Jai Hind' would make a tremendous impact," Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016.

  Besides, Lohani in his communication had also asked the staff to be "courteous and polite" to passengers and said wearing a smile would be a "good thing".

Lohani had said, "The cabin crew should greet the passengers while emplaning and deplaning with a 'namaskaar' as was the tradition.

A smile on the face and conversing sweetly and politely without an iota of irritation would be a good thing.

" Last month, the central government called back retired technocrat Lohani to head the carrier as chairman and managing director for a second time within two years.

His first tenure as Air India chief was from August 2015 to August 2017.

Lohani was appointed Railway Board chairman in August 2017 and retired in December 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Air India flight announcement Jai Hind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp