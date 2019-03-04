Home World

China accuses US of 'double standard' over Huawei claims 

huawei

The logo of the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is seen outside its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China says the US is using a double standard in claiming Chinese law requires telecoms giant Huawei to violate other countries' information security.

The spokesman for the national legislature, Zhang Yesui, told reporters Monday that some US officials were taking China's national security law out of context and "playing up the so-called security risks" associated with Chinese companies.

ALSO READ | Canada allows extradition case against Huawei CFO to proceed

He said the 2017 law borrows from other countries' experiences and is designed explicitly to "protect human rights and the lawful rights of individuals and organizations."

The US has been lobbying its allies to shun Huawei's products on national security grounds.

Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the US on December 1.

She is wanted on charges she misled banks about the company's business with Iran.

