Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party tweets in Hindi on worthiness of Nobel Peace Prize 

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir on February 14.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual move, Pakistan's ruling party on Monday tweeted in chaste Hindi Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that the person who solves the Kashmir issue will be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Main Nobel Shanti Puraskaar Ke Yogya Nahi Hun. Is(ka) Yogya Vyakti Vah Hoga Jo Kashmiri Logo Ki Iccha Ke Anusar Kashmir Vivaad Ka Samadhaan Karta Hai aur Upmahadweep Main Shanti aur Manav Vikash Ka Marg Prashasth Karta Hai," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf pary tweeted quoting Khan, in an obvious move to catch the attention of Indian Twitterati?

(I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent.)

ALSO READ | UK PM Theresa May calls on Imran Khan to take action against terror groups

On March 2, a resolution was submitted in Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat stating that Khan's decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India.

According to the resolution, Khan "acted responsibly" in the current tension and "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize".

After the attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured Varthaman.

