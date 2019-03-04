Home World

Person who solves Kashmir issue will be worthy of Nobel Peace Prize: Imran Khan

On March 2, a resolution was submitted in Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat stating that Khan's decision of releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan has de-escalated the border tension with India.

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the person who solves the Kashmir issue will be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, days after a resolution was submitted in Parliament endorsing him for the prestigious award, citing his "efforts to de-escalate" tensions with India.

"I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent," the premier tweeted.

On March 2, a resolution was submitted in Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat stating that Khan's decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India.

According to the resolution, Khan "acted responsibly" in the current tension and "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize".

After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan retaliated with a large air formation, comprising 24 fighter jets, including F-16s.

Varthaman, who was in one of the eight MiG-21s that took on the invading Pakistan Air Force jets and shot down an F-16, was captured by Pakistan.

Khan during a joint session of Parliament on February 28 announced to release the IAF pilot as a "gesture of peace" and the "first step" to open negotiations with India.

Varthaman was released at the Wagah border on Friday.

