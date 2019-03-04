Home World

Trump hits out at India over high taxes again

'I want a reciprocal tax, or at least, I want to charge a tax. It’s called the mirror tax, but it’s reciprocal,' he asserted.

Published: 04th March 2019

Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called India a “very-high tariff nation”, and said he wanted a “reciprocal tax”, or at least “some kind of tax”, on goods entering America.

Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the Maryland suburb of Washington DC, Trump said, “When we send a motorcycle to India, it’s a hundred per cent tariff. They charge 100 per cent. When India sends a motorcycle to us, we brilliantly charge them nothing.”

“I want a reciprocal tax, or at least, I want to charge a tax. It’s called the mirror tax, but it’s reciprocal,” he asserted.

Speaking more about India, Trump said, “They charge tremendously. So they charge a hundred. So I say, I’m not going to charge you a hundred, but I’m going to charge 25 per cent, and I hear this turmoil in the Senate because we are charging 25 per cent.”

Donald trump India US Tax

