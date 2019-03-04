Home World

World's first female AI news anchor goes live on Chinese news agency Xinhua

Sporting a short haircut and wearing a pink dress, the AI robot named "Xin Xiaomeng" made its debut in a short, one-minute video on Sunday.

Published: 04th March 2019 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Xinhua has given life to 'Xin Xiaomeng' in collaboration with Chinese search engine company Soguo. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

BEIJING: Chinese news agency Xinhua has put its first female Artificial Intelligence (AI) news presenter on the job, signalling a clear threat to human journalists in the years to come.

Sporting a short haircut and wearing a pink dress, the AI robot named "Xin Xiaomeng" made its debut in a short, one-minute video on Sunday as China's Two Sessions - the country's biggest political meetings of the year - kicked off.

The Two Sessions event is back-to-back meetings between the Chinese Peoplea's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC).

Xinhua has given life to "Xin Xiaomeng" in collaboration with Chinese search engine company Soguo.

"Xiaomeng" joins two male AI anchors already working with the news agency.

Last November, AI news presenter anchor Qiu Hao was unveiled during the World Internet Conference in China.

There is another, an improved male AI robot named Xin Xiaohao "who is able to gesture, stand, and move more naturally than Xin Xiaomeng or Qiu Hao", said a report in interestingengineering.com.

Qiu Hao has already presented 3,400 reports and garnered 10,000 minutes of screen time.

Xinhua has also been experimenting with a robot reporter called "Jia Jia".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese news agency Xinhua AI news anchor Female AI news anchor Xin Xiaomeng

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp