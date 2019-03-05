Home World

Pakistan says it thwarted Indian submarine from entering its waters, India rubbishes claim

The naval forces claimed it was the second attempt since November 2016 that naval forces have caught the Indian Navy trying to enter the country's territorial waters.

Published: 05th March 2019 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Amid tensions with India, the Pakistan Navy on Tuesday claimed it had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter the country's territorial waters.

Pakistan Navy also shared an "actual" footage, claimed  to have been made at 2035 hours on March 4, with the media. "The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India rejected Pakistan's claim that its submarine had entered Pakistani waters, government sources said.

The submarine video released by Pakistan is that of November 18, 2016, sources further said, adding that Pakistan is hyping up the war psychosis in order to divert world attention from the war on terror and the terrorists being trained by its army to carry out proxy-war against India.

ALSO READ: No presence of terrorist group in Pakistan: Envoy Asad Majeed Khan

The Indian submarine was not deliberately targeted by the Pakistan to give peace a chance, the spokesperson said.

"The Indian submarine was not targeted keeping in view Pakistan's policy of peace," the official said, adding that India must learn from this incident and "move towards peace".

"The Pakistan Navy is always ready to guard its territorial waters and is capable of responding to any kind of aggression with full force," the navy said.

The naval forces claimed it was the second attempt since November 2016 that naval forces have caught the Indian Navy trying to enter the country's territorial waters.

Earlier in 2016, the Pakistan Navy successfully repelled an Indian submarine from entering the country's territorial waters, the report said.

ALSO READ: Not aware of any request from US on F-16 use in confrontation against India: Pakistan envoy

After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was handed over to India on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Pakistan Border Standoff Pakistan Navy Indian Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp