Home World

Turkey lambasts US move to end special trade status

The office made the decision at US President Donald Trump's direction, saying that it was because the countries no longer complied with eligibility criteria.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Ruhsar Pekcan. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

ANKARA: Turkey's trade minister on Tuesday said US plans to end the preferential trade status granted to Turkey conflicted with the NATO allies' push to increase commercial exchanges.

"This decision contradicts our mutual objective of reaching bilateral trade volume of USD 75 billion. The decision will also negatively affect US small and medium-sized enterprises and manufacturers," Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.

"We still would like to pursue our target of increasing our bilateral trade with the US who we see as our strategic partner, without losing any momentum," she said.

The United States Trade Representative's Office said Monday that Washington intended to end "India's and Turkey's designations as beneficiary developing countries under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program."

The office made the decision at US President Donald Trump's direction, saying that it was because the countries no longer complied with eligibility criteria.

Under the GSP programme, some products may enter the US duty-free if countries meet criteria which include offering the US "equitable" market access.

Turkey was made a GSP beneficiary in 1975 and the office said Turkey had shown a "higher level of economic development" meaning that it could be "graduated" from the programme.

Relations between the US and Turkey have been strained, especially following the 2016 failed coup and Washington's support for a Syrian Kurdish militia viewed by Ankara as a "terrorist offshoot" of Kurdish insurgents within its borders.

Last summer ties worsened over the detention of an American pastor, during which Trump doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium, and sanctioned two senior Turkish officials.

Pastor Andrew Brunson was later released and relations improved.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Turkey US NATO Special status Ruhsar Pekcan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp