Home World

Indo-Pak standoff: Pakistan to send envoy Sohail Mahmood back to India

Qureshi said it is time to end all our conflicts and move towards peace.

Published: 06th March 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan’s High commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan is sending its envoy back to India and is ready to engage with New Delhi to reduce tensions which are "de-escalating" due to diplomatic efforts by countries like the US, China and Russia.

Qureshi said it is time to end all our conflicts and move towards peace.

He said that Pakistan wanted to sort out all issues with India which are hindering peace between the two countries.

"Tensions between India and Pakistan appear to be de-escalating and this is a positive development," Qureshi said while speaking to the media here.

"Pakistan has further increased diplomatic efforts and we have decided to send back the Pakistani high commissioner to New Delhi (Sohail Mahmood)," he added.

Pakistan had called its envoy back to Islamabad for urgent consultations in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

Islamabad took the step after India called back its envoy Ajay Bisaria to New Delhi.

ALSO READ |  Amid tension over Pulwama, Pakistan envoy to India flies to Islamabad for 'consultations'

After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was handed over to India on Friday.

The foreign minister also thanked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his role in the current situation with India.

"I did not want to say it but private diplomacy worked," he said.

"US through private diplomacy played a role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India," he said.

Qureshi said foreign ministers of China, Russia, Turkey, the UAE and Jordan also played a significant role in reducing tension between the two countries.

Qureshi said that a Pakistani delegation will visit New Delhi to hold dialogue over the Kartarpur Corridor.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Mehmood Qureshi Pakistan envoy Pulwama Terror attack Jaish-e-Mohammed India Pakistan standoff indo-Pak tensions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp