Home World

Official warns of 'no-deal' Brexit risk to Northern Ireland

Britain and the EU have struck a divorce deal, but the UK Parliament has rejected it, largely over concerns about the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Published: 06th March 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Pro and anti Brexit protesters hold placards as they vie for media attention near Parliament in London. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Northern Ireland's top civil servant is warning that a disorderly UK exit from the European Union will lead to a sharp increase in unemployment and an exodus of businesses from the region.

David Sterling says "there is currently no mitigation available for the severe consequences of a no-deal outcome."

Britain and the EU have struck a divorce deal, but the UK Parliament has rejected it, largely over concerns about the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, and businesses fear a "no-deal" exit would severely disrupt trade.

It could also destabilize Northern Ireland's peace process, which relies on an open border.

In a letter to Northern Ireland political leaders, Sterling says a "no-deal" Brexit "could well have a profound and long-lasting impact on society."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit Northern Ireland UK Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp