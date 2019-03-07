Home World

Mortar attack on major political gathering in Kabul kills three

22 others were injured at the event which was attended Afghanistan's chief executive and other leading government figures in Kabul.

Published: 07th March 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan bomb blasts

Afghan volunteers transport a victim on a police vehicle to Isteqlal Hospital following the blasts. (AFP photo)

By AFP

KABUL: A mortar attack on a large ceremony attended by Afghanistan's chief executive and other leading government figures in Kabul on Thursday killed three people and injured 22 others, officials said.

The attack claimed by the Islamic State group represents a major security breach and marks a resumption of violence in the capital after weeks of calm amid ongoing peace talks between the US and Taliban in Doha. "Stay calm, the area of the blast is far from us," said former lower house speaker Mohammad Younus Qanooni from the stage during a live broadcast of the outdoor event.

But moments after the announcement, another explosion and gunfire could be heard that sent people running.

A second unidentified voice then addressed the screaming crowd, saying, "I request my countrymen to stay calm. The mortar attack is far from the gathering."

The blasts took place during a ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the death of Shiite Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari that was attended by many of the country's political elite, including Afghanistan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai.

WATCH:

IS later claimed the barrage saying its fighters targeted the ceremony with mortar fire, according to a statement published by the group's propaganda agency Amaq. "Today around 12 noon mortars were fired on the gathering of Abdul Ali Mazari," Nasrat Rahimi, acting interior ministry spokesman, said in a statement sent to journalists. "The main suspect behind the attack has been arrested by the police and some others who were behind the attack were identified and will be detained," he added, saying the mortars landed outside the actual event.

Presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram was among the injured, according to his official Facebook page, which said he was in "stable condition". Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani -- who was also at the scene -- later added that "terrorists launched rocket attacks on commemoration ceremony", and said he had escaped safely. Mortar fire is commonly referred to as "rockets" by Afghan officials.

IS have claimed responsibility for a string of bloody attacks on Shiite gatherings and mosques across the country over the years. The group however has been relatively quiet in recent months as the Taliban, Afghan security forces, and the US all target IS's shrinking stronghold in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border.

He added that eight of his security guards were injured in the attack. "How these attackers managed to get into this Shiite neighbourhood, pass through all the security cordons, and then attack such an important gathering is indicative of a major security and intelligence failure on the part of the Afghan government," security analyst Atiqullah Amarkhail told AFP.

The incident comes as US and Taliban negotiations hold peace talks in Qatar aimed at ending the nearly 18-year conflict. The last major attack in Kabul occurred in January when the Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bomb that struck the heavily fortified Green Village foreign compound.

Heavy snowfall across large swathes of Afghanistan has led to a reduction in violence this winter, but warmer weather in the country's south will likely spark an increase in bloodshed with the arrival of the spring fighting season.

Analysts have warned that the Taliban are likely to ramp up attacks in the coming months as they seek to maintain momentum on the battlefield and leverage at the negotiating table. On Wednesday at least 16 people were killed in a suicide attack on a construction company in eastern Afghanistan's Jalalabad city.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Islamic State group and the Taliban are active near the city, in Nangarhar province. Afghanistan has been stuck in nearly constant conflict since the Soviet invasion of 1979, which was followed by civil war, the Taliban regime, and the US invasion in late 2001.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdullah Abdullah western Kabul Hamid Karzai Mohammad Younus Qanooni Kabul Explosion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp