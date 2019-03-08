Home World

Three attempts but no entry: Pakistan stops media from visiting Balakot 'bombing' site

A group of journalists from Reuters were on Friday prevented from climbing the hillock to visit the Islamic seminary and the adjacent buildings in Balakot

Published: 08th March 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. | AP

By Online Desk

Pakistani security officials have reportedly sealed off the Jaish camp on a hillock in Balakot, where the IAF claimed to have struck on February 26, for journalists and visitors.

A group of journalists from Reuters were on Friday prevented from climbing the hillock to visit the Islamic seminary and the adjacent buildings.  The path to the buildings was blocked, the Reuters journalists said, adding, it was their third attempt to visit the spot.

The Pakistani security officials who were guarding the place have denied any damage to the site. The officials said they have locked the site due to 'security reasons'.

Vijay Gokhale, India’s foreign secretary had said last week that the airstrike had killed “a very large number of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, trainers, senior commanders, and groups of jihadis” at the alleged training camp.

Previously, the Pakistani military's press wing had cancelled media visits to the sites citing weather and organisational reasons. The military said no media visits will be possible for a few more days.

Recently-released high-resolution private satellite images reviewed by Reuters showed the madrasa standing, virtually unchanged from an April 2018 satellite photo of the facility.

A few locals said the building that the journalists wanted to visit is not functional anymore.

The team reported that on their previous visits, a local confirmed that the madrasa was being run by Jaish-e-Mohammed. A sign with the group’s name had previously stood near the site but was removed later.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balakot Jaish-e-Mohammed IAF media terror camp India-Pakistan relations kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp