Home World

UK's Theresa May implores EU to help her win backing for Brexit deal

British lawmakers are due to vote for a second time Tuesday on the deal, which they overwhelmingly rejected in January.

Published: 08th March 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading Brexit advocate, said last month the EU could 'go whistle' if it made 'extortionate' demands for payment.

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May was battling Friday to stave off another defeat for her Brexit divorce deal, imploring the European Union to make concessions to help her win approval from Parliament.

In a speech just three weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU, May planned to tell the bloc that "it is in the European interest for the UK to leave with a deal."

May's office said she will urge the EU to make changes to its withdrawal agreement with Britain, warning that "decisions that the European Union makes over the next few days will have a big impact on the outcome of the vote."

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said May's speech sounded like "a sign of desperation."

British lawmakers are due to vote for a second time Tuesday on the deal, which they overwhelmingly rejected in January.

May has been trying to secure changes that can persuade reluctant legislators to back the deal, but the EU is unwilling to reopen the 585-page agreement.

Last-minute negotiations have stalled, with EU leaders saying Britain has not provided concrete proposals.

If Britain's Parliament throws out the deal again, lawmakers will vote on whether to leave the EU without an agreement 'an idea likely to be rejected' or to ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond the scheduled March 29 departure date.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt underscored May's appeal to the EU, urging the bloc to be "flexible" because "history will judge both sides very badly if we get this wrong."

"We want to remain the best of friends with the EU. That means getting this agreement through in a way that doesn't inject poison into our relations for many years to come," Hunt said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Theresa May UK EU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp