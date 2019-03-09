Home World

6.0-magnitude quake hits off Philippines coast: US Geological Survey

Though there have been no reports of damage, the depth was measured at 54 kilometres with its epicentre about 41 kilometres (25 miles) north of Santa Monica in the province of Surigao del Norte.

Published: 09th March 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MANILA: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck at sea off the eastern Philippines late Friday, with no early reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake struck at 11:06 pm (1506 GMT), its epicentre about 41 kilometres (25 miles) north of Santa Monica in the province of Surigao del Norte.

Its depth was measured at 54 kilometres (34 miles) by the US agency, and the local quake monitors said in an advisory that it was not expected to have caused damage. The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Geological Survey Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology Philippines earthquake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp