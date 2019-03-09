Two Indian citizens caught entering the US illegally

By PTI

NEW YORK: The US border patrol agents apprehended two Indian citizens who were smuggled into the US, officials said.

On Thursday afternoon, US Border Patrol agents assigned to Massena Border Patrol Station observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a casino in Hogansburg in upstate New York, the US Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

Border Patrol agents further observed suspicious behaviour by the occupants and conducted a vehicle stop. Six Indian citizens, including two who were identified as smuggled "aliens", were inside the vehicle, it said.

The vigilance of the Border Patrol agents "prevented two illegal aliens from furthering their entry into the United States," Deputy Patrol Agent in-charge Glen Pickering said. The two smuggled Indians were charged with improper entry and an investigation is underway.

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire and northeastern New York.