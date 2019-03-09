Home World

Two Indian citizens caught entering the US illegally

After spotting a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a casino in New York, police found out six Indian citizens, including two who were identified as smuggled "aliens", were inside the vehicle.

Published: 09th March 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

immigration, h-1B visa

File Image for Representational Purposes. | AP

By PTI

NEW YORK: The US border patrol agents apprehended two Indian citizens who were smuggled into the US, officials said.

On Thursday afternoon, US Border Patrol agents assigned to Massena Border Patrol Station observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a casino in Hogansburg in upstate New York, the US Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

Border Patrol agents further observed suspicious behaviour by the occupants and conducted a vehicle stop. Six Indian citizens, including two who were identified as smuggled "aliens", were inside the vehicle, it said.

The vigilance of the Border Patrol agents "prevented two illegal aliens from furthering their entry into the United States," Deputy Patrol Agent in-charge Glen Pickering said. The two smuggled Indians were charged with improper entry and an investigation is underway.

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire and northeastern New York.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Customs and Border Protection Indians in US Indians illegal US border

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp