Want to get paid Rs 1.6 lakh per month but too lazy to work? Apply here!

By Online Desk

This Swedish train station will pay you for doing nothing. Yes, you read that right! All you have to do is clock in and clock out. What you do in between is entirely up to you!

The Korsvägen train station in Gothenburg is looking to hire someone for an 'Eternal Employment' project and will offer around $2,280 (Rs 1.6 lakh) per month. The pay, pension and holidays offered to the employee match those of an average public sector employee in Sweden.

It is a full-time job that will last for the employee's remaining lifespan or until he or she wishes to quit. If the person wishes to resign or retire, then a new 'forever' employee will be recruited.

The successful candidate will be required to clock in at the station in the morning and clock out at the end of the shift. Apart from that, the position does not have any set responsibilities or duties.

The employee need not necessarily stay in the station, as long as they return at the end of the day to clock out.

The employee will be offered a changing room and a clock which should be used to check in and out of work. The clock will be connected to fluorescent lights above the platform. These "working lights," will signal whenever the employee is at work.

Simon Goldin and Jakob Senneby were the Swedish artists who designed this experiment and named it ‘Eternal Employment.’ To execute their idea, they have arranged funds of around $650,000 (Rs. 4.5 crores) from the Public Art Agency in Sweden.

The only hitch is that the railway station, which is under construction at present, is expected to be completed only in 2026. Job applications will be accepted in 2025. So, be ready in six years' time!