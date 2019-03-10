Home World

More than 80 injured in Japan ferry accident 

Five of the injuries were serious and a 15-centimeter crack was found at the ferry's stern.

Published: 10th March 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

In this Saturday, March 9, 2019, photo, firefighters, bottom, prepare to take injured passengers to a hospital at a port in Sado city, Niigate prefecture. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: A ferry collided with what apparently was a marine animal off a Japanese island, injuring more than 80 people, local media reported.

The accident happened just after noon Saturday off Sado Island, Kyodo News agency reported, citing Japan's coast guard.

Five of the injuries were serious and a 15-centimeter crack was found at the ferry's stern.

But ferry operator Sado Steam Ship Co. said the jetfoil ferry still reached its intended destination on the island, located off the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, according to Kyodo.

The ferry, which departed from Honshu's Niigata Port, was carrying 121 passengers and four crew members.

The cause of the accident was under investigation by coast guard officials, who said the ferry may have struck a whale or some other sea animal, Kyodo reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ferry accident Japan ferry accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp