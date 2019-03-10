Home World

Pro-Khalistanis assault British Indians outside Indian High Commission in London

The attackers also carried Khalistani flags.

Published: 10th March 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Pro-Khalistani group attacked a number of British Indians who were standing outside the Indian High Commission in London (Photo|ANI)

By ANI

LONDON: A large group of Pakistan-backed pro-Khalistan activists attacked innocent British-Indian civilians outside the Indian High Commission here on Saturday, possibly as revenge to Indian air strike at a terror camp in Pakistan last month and anti-Pakistan protests that have been taking place across the world.

Wearing turbans, the attackers raised slogans like 'Naraa-e-Taqbeer' and 'Allah-u-Akbar' along with anti-India slogans while targeting the people who were waiting for visa related appointments with officials of the High Commission, witnesses said here on Sunday.

The attackers also carried Khalistani flags.

This attack is largely being seen as Pakistan's counter to the widespread protests which have been taking place globally against its role in the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel. 

After Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack, the international community has intensified its pressure on Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure on its soil.

In fact, the United States has bluntly told Pakistan to stop providing support and safe haven to terrorists and terror outfits.India, on February 26, carried out anti-terror air strike at a major terror camp of JeM in Pakistan's Balakot.

A "large number" of terrorists, including top commanders, were eliminated in the strike, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had told the media hours after the air raid.

India has shared dossiers about Pakistani links to the Pulwama terror attack with Pakistan government as well as several key countries.

India on Saturday sought credible, verifiable and sustained action from Pakistan against terror groups, saying that mere words will not be enough to impress the international community. 

"Pakistan will be judged by not the words it speaks but action it takes...The proof of action is not issuing a notification but dismantling infrastructure which should be verified. Pakistan is well aware of its own commitment and concrete action that has to be taken against terrorism... If Pakistan claims to be a `naya (new) Pakistan with nayi soch (new thought)’, it should show `naya (new) action’ against terrorist groups and terror infrastructure on its soil and end cross border terrorism in support of its claims," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Saturday at a media briefing. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pro Khalistanis Khalistans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp